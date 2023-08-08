Truist Financial Increases Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $80.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.29. 303,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,832. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 0.99. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,623,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 616.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 277,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

