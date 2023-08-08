Truist Financial Raises Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $180.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 261,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,994. Assurant has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $172.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

