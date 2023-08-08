Truist Financial Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $55.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 214,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.