TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.76

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 47915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TTEC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEC

TTEC Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85.

In other TTEC news, Director Marc Holtzman acquired 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $249,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TTEC by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.