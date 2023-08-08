Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.33-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.04.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,276,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

