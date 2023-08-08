Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.79. The company had a trading volume of 220,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

