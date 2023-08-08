Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SJM traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.35. The stock had a trading volume of 118,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,713. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -160.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

