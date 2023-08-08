Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

MetLife Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

