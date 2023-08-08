Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.