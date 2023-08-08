Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,967 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $84.14. 315,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,173. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

