Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 642,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,747,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,321,836. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

