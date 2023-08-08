Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,432 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $238,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,735,000 after purchasing an additional 975,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

TT traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.47. 215,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.51. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

