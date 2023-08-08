Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,649 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.69. 866,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,885. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

