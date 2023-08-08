Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,006 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. United Bank boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.85. 817,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.42.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,938,174 shares of company stock valued at $359,043,236. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AmerisourceBergen

About AmerisourceBergen

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.