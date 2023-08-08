Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

TSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 446,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,850 shares of company stock worth $1,749,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.