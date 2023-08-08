UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Benchmark

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UFPI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27. UFP Industries has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $104.30.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830 in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

