Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. 527,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,579,000 after buying an additional 281,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Under Armour by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,194,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,371,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

