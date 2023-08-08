Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Under Armour also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.47 to $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Under Armour from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. 6,260,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,070. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after buying an additional 511,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 36.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,934,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

