UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Reaches $163.75 on Major Exchanges

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $163.75 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded up 58.6% against the dollar. One UniBot token can now be purchased for $163.75 or 0.00561366 BTC on major exchanges.

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 138.77733852 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,860,937.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

