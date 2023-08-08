Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.22.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $6.83 on Friday, reaching $157.77. 293,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average is $141.63. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $166.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.