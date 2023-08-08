Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s 5th Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the quarter. Univest Financial comprises approximately 3.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Univest Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 53,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 98,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,850. The stock has a market cap of $582.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.90. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UVSP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

