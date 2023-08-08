UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $68.71. 8,885,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155,093. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

