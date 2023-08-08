UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $91,795,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.53. 802,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,237. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $238.82.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

