UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $330,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $13.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $883.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,841. The firm has a market cap of $364.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $863.33 and its 200 day moving average is $708.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

