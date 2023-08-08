UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $15.34 on Tuesday, reaching $697.21. The stock had a trading volume of 676,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,898. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $704.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

