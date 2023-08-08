UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 739.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.95. 668,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,365. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day moving average is $181.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

