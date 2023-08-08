UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,545,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,176,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 838,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,441,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

LMT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.47. The company had a trading volume of 788,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

