UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,663,000 after purchasing an additional 105,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.92. 485,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

