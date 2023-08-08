UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 13,963 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,963 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,461 shares of company stock valued at $27,004,332. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.69. 5,826,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average is $117.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.