UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3,307.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. 1,886,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

