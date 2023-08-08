Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $51.97

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.97, but opened at $48.23. Upstart shares last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 3,456,880 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST

Upstart Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 17,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $468,919.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,255.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,057.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $1,799,004. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Upstart by 3,345.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.