Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.88.

NYSE VLO opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

