Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 858,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,960. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

