Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,632 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 121,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 157,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. 2,226,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,029. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.



The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

