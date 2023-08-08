Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.80. 152,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,650. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average is $220.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

