Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $414.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,360. The company has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.31 and its 200-day moving average is $384.35.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

