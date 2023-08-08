Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Decreased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.33. 3,778,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.75. The firm has a market cap of $329.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

