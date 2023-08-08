Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Decreased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.33. 3,778,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.75. The firm has a market cap of $329.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.