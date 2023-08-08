Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.40. 2,071,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,772. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

