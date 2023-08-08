Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Trimmed by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.03. 1,376,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

