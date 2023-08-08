Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FPLPF remained flat at $2.66 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.