Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FPLPF remained flat at $2.66 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.
About Vanquis Banking Group
