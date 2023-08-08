Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

VECO traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 337,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.24. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5,782.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 130,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

