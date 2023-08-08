Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.26 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.30-0.40 EPS.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VECO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $28.19. 443,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,389. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $29.17.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VECO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VECO

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.