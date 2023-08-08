VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,467 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.07. 10,857,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,458,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

