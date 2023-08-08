VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 2,621 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.42. 23,375,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,382,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

