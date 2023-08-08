VELA Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

