VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,376 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 116.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HIFS stock traded down $3.73 on Monday, hitting $222.27. 2,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $173.51 and a one year high of $324.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

