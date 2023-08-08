VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 70.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 82.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.83. 827,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

