VerifyMe (VRME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect VerifyMe to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 58.16%. On average, analysts expect VerifyMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VRME traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.32.
About VerifyMe
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
