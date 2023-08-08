Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $345.32. The company had a trading volume of 979,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,998. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,052 shares of company stock worth $9,917,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

