Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $38.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.70.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock remained flat at $35.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,130,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $408,793,083.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock valued at $144,490,097 in the last ninety days. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.